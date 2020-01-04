The Queen and the future kings - check out these pics
A new picture of the Queen and the next three heirs to the throne; Prince George, Prince Charles and Prince William (from left to right), has been released to mark the start of the new decade. Of course it's not the first time they've all been photographed together. Check out these other pics of them.
RANALD MACKECHNIE
The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George made Christmas puddings last month.
PA Media
A picture of the four royals was previously released in 2016 to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. George was just over two and half years old when this was taken.
RANALD MACKECHNIE
The first ever photograph of the four royals together was taken in 2013 when George was just three months old. It was the the first photo of the monarch with three generations of future kings in 119 years.