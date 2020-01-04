Dancing on Ice: Which celeb already has an injury?

Andrew Benge/Getty Images TV magician Ben Hanlin is one of the celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2020

The new series of Dancing on Ice is almost here and the celebrities have been training hard for it.

So much so, that one of the famous faces taking part, magician Ben Hanlin, has revealed he's already struggling with an injury.

He posted on social media saying that he's unable to do some of the lifts in his routine with his skating partner, after falling on the ice.

He said: "We have a problem. A couple of days ago I went on the ice just before I came back, I wanted to work off the Christmas turkey.

"I've had a big injury, I've fallen over, I've smashed my ribs and they're all strapped up, and under that strapping I've got more strapping.

"I've just been out skating, and I couldn't do some of the lifts. I couldn't lift Carlotta because my ribs are doing me in.

"I've got until Sunday to just get through it, and just do it anyway. So not a great start to the first show."

Ben will be one of six celebrities taking part in the launch show on Sunday 5 January.

He's not the first famous face to have been injured on the ice ahead of the new series, TV star Michael Barrymore had to pull out after breaking his wrist.