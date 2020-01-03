Prince William narrates film about mental health to be played ahead of FA Cup matches

A short film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, will be played at the start of FA Cup matches to encourage football fans to look after their mental health.

Kick-off for FA Cup matches will be delayed for 60 seconds to encourage fans to "Take A Minute" to consider their well-being.

The film has lots of England players and managers in it, including Frank Lampard, Dele Alli, Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

The film will be played in stadiums and broadcast to millions watching the games on TV.