play
Watch Newsround

Iran: Qasem Soleimani killed by US airstrike ordered by President Trump

Last updated at 11:58
comments
View Comments (13)
Qasem SoleimaniGetty Images
Qasem Soleimani (pictured) was one of the most important figures in Iran.

Iran's most important military leader has been killed by a United States airstrike.

General Qasem Soleimani died in an airstrike in neighbouring Iraq which was ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday 3 January 2020.

An airstrike is an attack by a military aircraft, in this case a drone, either by bombing or by firing guns.

General Qasem Soleimani was the second most powerful person in Iran, only behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "severe revenge awaits the criminals" behind the attack.

The attack came only months after Donald Trump had accused Iran of being behind attacks on two oil tankers in a key shipping route in the Gulf of Oman, which the US called "hostile behaviour".

Iran denied any involvement in the attacks on oil tankers, and said it would no longer stick to international agreements made about its nuclear ambitions.

The death of General Qasem Soleimani
Anti-American protests have started in the Middle East.Getty Images
Anti-American protests have started in the Middle East.

Qasem Soleimani was in charge of Iran's military in the Middle East.

He had built up pro-Iranian military groups and expanded Iran's military in the Middle East.

He was seen by many in Iran as a national hero and three days of national mourning have been announced by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US Department of Defence called General Soleimani, and his troops, a "foreign terrorist organization".

They hold Soleimani's troops responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers.

President Trump tweeted an image of the American flag shortly after the news broke.

What happens next?
Trump-Rouhani.Getty Images

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "severe revenge awaits the criminals" behind the attack.

He also announced three days of national mourning.

On 3 January, he led a meeting of Iran's National Security Council to decide on the country's response.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement: "We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

"Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests."

American citizens in Iraq have been advised to leave the country as soon as possible.

More like this

Graphic showing US and Iranian flags with crack down the middle

Iran: Why is everyone talking about a USA-Iran crisis?

Graphic showing US and Iranian flags with crack down the middle

Iran nuclear deal: What is it and why are we talking about it?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

13 comments

  • This could bring devastating consequences for the USA. The UK is an ally of America, so we could be affected too...

  • What is Donald Trump doing? Many people see him as funny but he's actually really evil and way too powerful. He shouldn't be president of the US.🌠 x

  • I hope it gets better at least not worse

  • Why though?

    • Mia replied: It's because the US has been quite to Iran or something like that it started in 2003 I think.

  • I don't like Donald Trump. He just killed a military leader, and he hasn't apologised? How silly.

    • Mia replied: IKR

  • Lets just hope that things get better soon!

    • Mia replied: Probably won't. This is the US were are talking about

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories

The- Masked-Singer.

What is The Masked Singer?

comments
3
Meteor

Get ready for the first big meteor shower of 2020

comments
2
Picture-of-Oti-Mabuse-Matthew-Morrison-Todrick-Hall-Cheryl-Cole.
play
1:37

The Greatest Dancer Series 2: What can we look forward to?

Newsround Home