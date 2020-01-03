Prince William to narrate film about mental health played ahead of FA Cup matches

Getty Images

A short film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) will be played at the start of FA Cup matches to encourage football fans to look after their mental health.

Kick-off for FA Cup matches will be delayed for 60 seconds to encourage fans to "Take A Minute" to consider their well-being.

The film has lots of England players in it, including Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

The film will be played in stadiums and broadcast to millions watching the games on TV.

Prince William, says in the film: "In life, as in football, we all go through highs and lows.

"We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things."

The film was released by a group of organisations, Public Health England's (PHE), Every Mind Matters, the Football Association and Heads Together's Heads Up campaign.

England's match against Italy at Wembley Stadium on Friday March 27 is believed to be the first England international fixture to highlight mental health.

Prince William said: "Heads Up will use one of the most powerful, unifying forces in our society - football - to spread the message that we all have mental health, just as we all have physical health.

"Our ambition is to start the largest ever conversation on mental health and to ensure there is a lasting mental health legacy for the game in this country."