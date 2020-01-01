play
The Prime Minister's New Year's speech: 5 things we learnt

Last updated at 11:23
Boris Johnson met British troops in Estonia over the Christmas period

Every year the current Prime Minister makes a speech on New Year's Day to mark the beginning of a new chapter.

After winning the general election in December, Boris Johnson delivered his speech.

Here are five things we learnt from it.

1) He wants a "new chapter"
The prime minister said he wants an end to "division, rancour and uncertainty", which basically means he wants to stop conflict and arguments between people.

The issue of Brexit has divided a lot of the country, and the PM said he'd like to try and fix that.

2) He said he wants to be a PM for everyone
Boris Johnson said: "I want to reassure you that I will be a Prime Minister for everyone, not just those who voted for me."

3) He'll sort out Brexit
He said he will take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January.

He said his deal is "in the microwave" with its "plastic covering pierced", which means it's ready to go.

4) His first job

The PM said that when parliament opens up again, one of his first jobs will be to help the NHS.

He said his government will provide an extra £34 billion a year and build new hospitals and provide more nurses and GPs.

When Parliament resumes, he says one of the first actions will be "to pass a bill enshrining in law a record funding settlement for the NHS.

5) He wants to create lots of opportunities
Mr Johnson said he wants to "transform" the country's approach to science and research.

And says he wants to "make the 2020s a decade of prosperity and opportunity".

