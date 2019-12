Jodie Whittaker was back as the Doctor in the first episode of the new series of Doctor Who.

She was joined by some new famous faces including Sir Lenny Henry CBE and Stephen Fry.

But what did you think? Were you wowed by the new monsters? Did you love Jodie's braces? Or did you prefer a previous Doctor? Or did you like the last series a little more.

Tell us what you think in the comments. And vote - thumbs up or thumbs down?

