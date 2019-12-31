New Year's Day: 5 reasons we love it!

We've entered into a new decade, welcome to 2020!
Here are some of the reasons why we love New Year's Day.
Jodie Whittaker and her friends are back on our TV today!
The Time Lord will ring in 2020 with a special two-part episode called 'Spyfall'.
There'll be some new faces too, expect to see actors like Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry CBE!
Lots of people make New Year's resolutions at this time of year.
They can be things like learning how to ride a bike, or how to make a cake. Or maybe promising to be extra nice to your brothers and sisters this year!
If you've got any resolutions, or things you'd like to achieve this year, tell us about them in the comments!
Every year on the 1st January, an amazing parade travels through London.
There are always thousands of performers and colourful floats from across the world.
But don't worry if you don't live near the capital, you can usually watch the parade on television!
You might have your own New Year's Day traditions, let us know about them in the comments!
Here are some others you might not have known about.
For example did you know that in Wales, "calennig" means New Year's gift, and according to tradition, children would call from door to door bearing good wishes for the year to come.
This was symbolised by skewered apples, stuck with cloves and sprigs of evergreen, which they carried in their hands.
This becomes a decoration and is considered a symbol of luck for the home.
It's not quite time to go back to school yet...
Which means there's time for a few more lie ins, hooray!
Your Comments
Join the conversation