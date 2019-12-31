New Year's Day: 5 reasons we love it!

Getty Images

We've entered into a new decade, welcome to 2020!

Here are some of the reasons why we love New Year's Day.

1) Doctor Who's back!

Getty Images

Jodie Whittaker and her friends are back on our TV today!

The Time Lord will ring in 2020 with a special two-part episode called 'Spyfall'.

There'll be some new faces too, expect to see actors like Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry CBE!

2) It's a brand new decade!

Getty Images

Lots of people make New Year's resolutions at this time of year.

They can be things like learning how to ride a bike, or how to make a cake. Or maybe promising to be extra nice to your brothers and sisters this year!

If you've got any resolutions, or things you'd like to achieve this year, tell us about them in the comments!

3) New Year's Day parade

Getty Images Kids perform in the London New Year's Day parade in 2019

Every year on the 1st January, an amazing parade travels through London.

There are always thousands of performers and colourful floats from across the world.

But don't worry if you don't live near the capital, you can usually watch the parade on television!

4) New Year's Day traditions

AFP

You might have your own New Year's Day traditions, let us know about them in the comments!

Here are some others you might not have known about.

For example did you know that in Wales, "calennig" means New Year's gift, and according to tradition, children would call from door to door bearing good wishes for the year to come.

This was symbolised by skewered apples, stuck with cloves and sprigs of evergreen, which they carried in their hands.

This becomes a decoration and is considered a symbol of luck for the home.

5) It's still the school holidays!

Getty Images

It's not quite time to go back to school yet...

Which means there's time for a few more lie ins, hooray!