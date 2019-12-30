Why has artificial snow been dumped on Moscow's streets?

Getty Images

There is snow everywhere in Moscow, but it's not as it seems.

The snow is artificial.

The authorities in Moscow have dumped the artificial snow all over the streets ahead of the city's New Year celebrations.

The Russian capital is traditionally known for its below-zero temperatures in the winter time.

However, this month has been the warmest December since 1886.

Moscow is traditionally snowy during December (real snow pictured in 2016).

The mild Russian winter is seen as more evidence of global warming.

The artificial snow has been brought in to create snowboarding hills in time for the annual New Year celebrations in the capital city.

The snow was made by breaking ice at some of Moscow's skating rinks.

However, some residents on social media have said that the snow has already turned beige and gray.

Colder weather is however expected around New Year, with real snow forecast.