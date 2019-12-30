play
Watch Newsround

Why has artificial snow been dumped on Moscow's streets?

Last updated at 12:32
comments
View Comments
artificial snow in moscow.Getty Images

There is snow everywhere in Moscow, but it's not as it seems.

The snow is artificial.

The authorities in Moscow have dumped the artificial snow all over the streets ahead of the city's New Year celebrations.

The Russian capital is traditionally known for its below-zero temperatures in the winter time.

However, this month has been the warmest December since 1886.

There was real snow fall in December 2016.Getty Images
Moscow is traditionally snowy during December (real snow pictured in 2016).

The mild Russian winter is seen as more evidence of global warming.

The artificial snow has been brought in to create snowboarding hills in time for the annual New Year celebrations in the capital city.

artificial snow in moscow.Getty Images

The snow was made by breaking ice at some of Moscow's skating rinks.

However, some residents on social media have said that the snow has already turned beige and gray.

Colder weather is however expected around New Year, with real snow forecast.

More like this

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg: Teenage climate activists was in charge of the famous BBC Today programme

Butterfly

Climate change: Butterflies, moths and dragonflies did well in 2019

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough

Here's what we learned from Greta's radio special

comments
happy news.
play
1:08

Happy News

horse and carriage

Why horse-drawn carriages are being banned in part of Canada

comments
Newsround Home