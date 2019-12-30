Cristiano Ronaldo: Football superstar wants to be an actor

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to try acting when he's finished playing football.

The Juventus and Portugal star was talking at the Dubai Sports Conference where he was attending the Globe Soccer Awards.

He won Best Men's Player beating Lionel Messi and Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

But it was when he talked about other things besides football that people REALLY got interested.

Especially when it came to being a film star!

Getty Images

Speaking at the conference, he said: "One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film."

He wouldn't be the first footballer to get involved in acting but he'd certainly be one of the biggest!

And it wasn't just acting he was interested in.

Like many footballers, Cristiano had to sacrifice his schooling to concentrate on football.

And studying is something he'd like to have another go at.

One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film. Cristiano Ronaldo

Getty Images

'When I quit football I would like to resume my studies," he said.

"I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because unfortunately, the studies I have done can't give answer to all the questions I have in mind."

Good luck with those plans, Cristiano!