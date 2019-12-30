play
Watch Newsround

Cristiano Ronaldo: Football superstar wants to be an actor

Last updated at 10:07
comments
View Comments (2)
Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to try acting when he's finished playing football.

The Juventus and Portugal star was talking at the Dubai Sports Conference where he was attending the Globe Soccer Awards.

He won Best Men's Player beating Lionel Messi and Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

But it was when he talked about other things besides football that people REALLY got interested.

Especially when it came to being a film star!

Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Speaking at the conference, he said: "One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film."

He wouldn't be the first footballer to get involved in acting but he'd certainly be one of the biggest!

And it wasn't just acting he was interested in.

Like many footballers, Cristiano had to sacrifice his schooling to concentrate on football.

And studying is something he'd like to have another go at.

One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

'When I quit football I would like to resume my studies," he said.

"I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because unfortunately, the studies I have done can't give answer to all the questions I have in mind."

Good luck with those plans, Cristiano!

More like this

Ronaldo's statue
image

Pictures: Ronaldo statue unveiled in hometown

Christiano, Georgina and Ronaldo's eldest son, Christiano Jr in a hospital room.

Ronaldo welcomes baby Alana into the world

Donald-trump-statue.

Interesting celebrity statues: Donald Trump, Ed Sheeran and more

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • just getting richer and richer...

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough

Here's what we learned from Greta's radio special

comments
fire engine

Australia fires: What's the latest?

comments
4
fireworks 2020

Quiz: Which New Year Resolution should you pick?

comments
Newsround Home