When Greta Thunberg met Sir David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough meet for the first time (via Skype) to discuss the climate crisis and share their thoughts on how to make an environmental impact.

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has started an international youth movement against climate change.

The Swedish teenager first staged a "School Strike for Climate" in front of the Swedish Parliament in August last year.

Thousands of students from around the world have since followed her.

She spoke to Sir David as part of a special BBC programme looking at climate change.

