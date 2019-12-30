Greta Thunberg: Teenage climate activists was in charge of the famous BBC Today programme

Greta Thunberg has taken part in a special BBC radio programme looking at climate change.

As part of the programme, the climate activist spoke to nature presenter, Sir David Attenborough.

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has started an international youth movement against climate change.

The Swedish teenager first staged a "School Strike for Climate" in front of the Swedish Parliament in August 2018.

Millions of pupils from around the world have since joined in her campaign.

On Monday 30 December she took charge of one of the BBC's most famous radio shows - the Today programme.

Here are four things we learned from Greta's climate change special.

Sir David Attenborough said Greta had "woken up the world" to climate change

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. When Greta Thunberg met Sir David Attenborough (via Skype)

Greta spoke to Sir David Attenborough via Skype from her home in Stockholm, Sweden.

She told him that watching his nature documentaries had really inspired her to get involved with protecting the environment.

He told her that she had single-handedly "woken up the world" to climate change.

"You have achieved things that many of us who have been working on the issue for 20 years have failed to do", he said.

He added that the 16-year-old activist was the "only reason" that climate change became a key topic in the recent UK general election.

Her dad wasn't supportive of her activism at first

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images Greta Thunberg and her father Svante Thunberg

Greta Thunberg's father, Svante Thunberg, told the BBC that he thought it was "a bad idea" for his daughter to take a lead in the battle against climate change.

He said that, at first, he was "not supportive" of his daughter skipping school for the climate strike.

Svante said Greta was much happier since becoming an activist - but that he worries about the "hate" she faces.

Her father said he was particularly worried about "the fake news, all the things that people try to fabricate her - the hate that that generates".

But he added that his daughter deals with the criticism "incredibly well".

"Quite frankly, I don't know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time. She finds it hilarious."

She suffered with depression before becoming a climate activist

Getty Images

During the programme we found out how climate activism had changed the outlook of the teenager, who suffered from depression for "three or four years" before she began her school strike protest outside the Swedish parliament.

"She stopped talking... she stopped going to school," her dad, Svante, said.

Svante said Greta got "energy" from her parents' changes in behaviour to become more environmentally friendly - such as her mother choosing not to travel by aeroplane and her father becoming vegan.

He added that Greta has "changed" and become "very happy" as a result of her activism.

"You think she's not ordinary now because she's special, and she's very famous, and all these things. But to me she's now an ordinary child - she can do all the things like other people can," he said.

"She dances around, she laughs a lot, we have a lot of fun - and she's in a very good place."

Greta's future

Adam Berry / Getty Images

Up until now, Greta has been accompanied on her travels with her father because she is only 16. Once she is 17, Greta will be allowed to travel alone.

"I think she'll be, more and more, going to do it by herself which is great", Svante added.

However, we also learned that Greta would like to return to school.