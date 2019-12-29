play
Watch Newsround

Sydney fireworks: Why do people want the New Year's Eve fireworks to be cancelled?

Last updated at 12:47
comments
View Comments (1)
Sydney's New Year fireworks in 2018Getty Images
Sydney's New Year fireworks - pictured here in 2018

A petition has been signed by more than a quarter of a million people in Australia asking for a New Year's Eve fireworks display to be cancelled.

The display, which happens in the capital city, Sydney, is a big event for Australia, but some people have said that the money that is usually spent on the fireworks should be used to help fight the fires that are still happening in the area.

Since September, close to 3,000 firefighters have been out every day in New South Wales, dealing with huge fires.

The petition also asks for the event to be cancelled because it could add to the smoke that is already in the air.

australia-fires.Getty Images

However, Sydney's lord mayor Clover Moore said he thinks the fireworks would go ahead.

Ms Moore said she shared the "deep sympathies" of those who had signed the petition, but the fireworks were planned 15 months in advance and most of the budget had already been spent.

"We can't cancel the fireworks and even if we could, doing so would have little practical benefit," the lord mayor wrote on the petition's website.

The New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has, however, refused to say the fireworks display will not be cancelled. He said "we will work through to make sure that risk is appropriately addressed and, where necessary, we won't allow them to go ahead."

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • I think this is a great idea! Firefighters are doing an incredible thing and need the money and support.
    Sorry Newsround but the capital of Australia isn't Sydney. It's Canberra. x

Top Stories

A boy pulls a face at a mobile phone

So you got a new phone for Christmas? Here's what NOT to do

comments
2
zac-efron.

Zac Efron recovering after being rushed to hospital

comments
Steve-Backshall.

Steve Backshall thanks his mum and dad after New Year Honour

comments
3
Newsround Home