Sydney fireworks: Why do people want the New Year's Eve fireworks to be cancelled?

Getty Images Sydney's New Year fireworks - pictured here in 2018

A petition has been signed by more than a quarter of a million people in Australia asking for a New Year's Eve fireworks display to be cancelled.

The display, which happens in the capital city, Sydney, is a big event for Australia, but some people have said that the money that is usually spent on the fireworks should be used to help fight the fires that are still happening in the area.

Since September, close to 3,000 firefighters have been out every day in New South Wales, dealing with huge fires.

The petition also asks for the event to be cancelled because it could add to the smoke that is already in the air.

Getty Images

However, Sydney's lord mayor Clover Moore said he thinks the fireworks would go ahead.

Ms Moore said she shared the "deep sympathies" of those who had signed the petition, but the fireworks were planned 15 months in advance and most of the budget had already been spent.

"We can't cancel the fireworks and even if we could, doing so would have little practical benefit," the lord mayor wrote on the petition's website.

The New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has, however, refused to say the fireworks display will not be cancelled. He said "we will work through to make sure that risk is appropriately addressed and, where necessary, we won't allow them to go ahead."