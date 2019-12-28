Martin Odegaard signs for Man City in Real Sociedad prank

Getty Images How Ødegaard would look playing for City. Shame it's not happening

Real Sociedad have confirmed that Martin Ødegaard has moved to Manchester City... but City fans shouldn't get excited about their first January signing just yet, and here's why.

The La Liga team announced 21-year-old Ødegaard had joined City on a loan deal until the end of the season.

A Socidead statement said: "Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with Manchester City over the loan of Martin Ødegaard. The player is set to stay at Manchester City until the end of the season.

But that's confused a lot of people in Spain and Manchester, basically because it's not true.

Ødegaard is currently on loan at Sociedad from Real Madrid and having impressed at Sociedad, could be returning to Madrid early to try and break into their first team.

The final part of the statement revealed the announcement was a prank to avoid the constant speculation over Odegaard's future: "We are forced to take this difficult decision in order to avoid possible media comments for the next six months. What a relief!"

It's not April Fool's Day but the Spanish do celebrate a similar tradition at Christmas time.

In Spain, Day of the Holy Innocents is observed on December 28 and lots of newspapers and TV stations print joke stories and fake news rather than facts.

It seems City weren't in on the joke, so don't expect to see Ødegaard appearing in sky blue at the Etihad any time soon.