Smartphone for Christmas: Advice for your first phone

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images

Getting your first phone can be really exciting. It's a new way to talk to your friends, there are loads of apps, games, photos, videos and music. But like Spiderman once said, with all that great power, comes great responsibility.

So, here are a few things you shouldn't do, and we don't just mean dropping a new phone down the toilet. But also, don't drop your new phone down the toilet!

Not talking to your parents about the phone

You've finally been given a phone after wanting one for ages, it's a pretty big deal. But it's a big deal for your parents too and involves a lot of trust.

It's worth talking to your parents about how they want you to use your first phone, the kind of apps you can download and whether they want to have some parental controls installed until you're older.

Parental controls basically means websites and videos, which have content that isn't age-appropriate for kids, get blocked.

Once you've got your phone and are using it regularly, it's a good idea to tell your parents or an adult if you see something you don't like.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How algorithms reward behave bad behaviour online.

Public profiles on social media

Not everyone online is your friend. Don't feel bad about not accepting requests or blocking anyone that makes you feel unhappy.

If your profile is public, anyone can see your photos, your information or things you've said.

Phones can be hacked. Messages can be screen-grabbed. Things can end up places you wouldn't want them to go.

Try and think about the things you write online. Could they be embarrassing or used against you in the future? If the answer is yes, then maybe think twice before posting it.

Also, make sure your accounts are safe by keeping all your passwords to yourself.

Getty Images

Using your phone on the loo

Now, you wouldn't be the first person to use their phone while sitting on the loo, but it's not a great idea, and we don't just mean the possibility of it getting dropped and flushed.

Unsurprisingly, using your phone while on the toilet exposes it to loads of germs.

Germs from the toilet to your hands and then to your phone, and then to your hands again from your phone afterwards. Gross.

Waiting to buy a case

If you've avoided dropping your phone down the toilet, congratulations. Unfortunately at some point your device might not be so lucky when it comes to avoiding the floor.

Frustratingly, smartphone technology hasn't got to the stage where most are smash-proof. So unless you're fine with a huge crack across the screen, it's probably a good idea to buy a case.

Now we know the phone probably cost a lot of money to start with, but imagine the feeling if that big present gets smashed up by New Year.

Getty Images

Giving away your location

It can be really tempting to show off where you've been or where you're going. You want friends to know how much fun you're having doing the cool things you're doing. But maybe wait until you're home to post.

Posting your location or geotagged updates, funnily enough, reveals your location. It means people can figure out where you are, where you're going and what you're doing.

For example, posting an Instagram selfie in your house with geotagging means you're sharing where you live. If you're on holiday, it's telling the world that your home might be empty.

On snapchat you can share your location to followers through the snap map. So remember these features can be turned off and stay safe.

Not everyone has good or honest intentions, so be careful who you might be sharing information with, or adding as friends.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Is always being 'on' affecting our behaviour and our friendships

Letting your phone distract you

It sounds pretty obvious, but don't let your phone distract you in potentially dangerous situations. Crossing busy roads, walking down stairs, riding a bike.

It's probably a good idea to chat to your parents about when it's ok for everyone in the house to use their phones. No phones at the table? Make sure your parents respect that rule too!

Having a few tech-free hours each day can be a good thing, and if you know you're not going to be using your phone for a while, maybe leave it in another room. Especially at night, when the blue light from screens can also affect how well you sleep.

If your phone is in your bedroom, you can set a night time mode so you don't get alerts or messages between certain hours at night.

Never updating apps or software

This is something a lot of people don't do, but everyone should and here's why...

Not only do apps work better if you update them with the latest version, it helps with security too. Updates patch up bugs, weaknesses in security or deal with new threats.