Chart-toppers over the past decade!

Pop star Ellie Goulding has got the final number one of the decade, with her single, River.

Her track knocked LadBaby's I Love Sausage Rolls off the top spot, after just one week on the chart.

She also beat Mariah Carey's classic Christmas hit All I Want For Christmas Is You and Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's new single Own It.

Spotify

Ellie may be celebrating this year, but who else has finished the year at the top of the charts?

2018

Getty Images Ava Max

It was the turn of Ava Max to get the number one spot with her hit Sweet But Psycho.

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You was runner up yet again! Ariana Grande also featured in the top 5 with her single Thank U Next!

2017

Getty Images Ed Sheeran

He's no stranger to being on top of the charts, so Ed Sheeran took his rightful place as number one with his single Perfect at the end of 2017.

But that wasn't enough for Ed, as he was also at number two with the song, River, featuring Eminem.

And let's not forget the Queen of Christmas - Mariah Carey was in the top five again - this time at number four!

2016

Getty Images Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit finished 2016 on top of the charts with their song Rockabye.

Zara Larson was number two with I Would Like and Little Mix were at number four with Touch.

And - you guessed it - Mariah Carey was there again - this time at number five!

2015

Getty Images Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

A Bridge Over You by Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir beat Justin Bieber with Love Yourself to the top spot in 2015. It was a good year for Justin though, as he also had two more singles in the top 5!

But wait - aren't we missing someone? No Mariah? She just missed out of the top 10, coming in at number 11.

2014

Getty Images Ben Haenow

The year ended well for X Factor star Ben Haenow with his winning single Something I Need hitting the top spot at the end of 2014.

Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars was close behind and Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud came in at third.

(Mariah didn't have a great year - she's slipped down to number 20!)

2013

Getty Images Pharrell Williams

It's the song that we can never get out of our head! Oh yes - the ultimate dance round the kitchen song was number one at the end of 2013. It was, of course, Happy by Pharrell Williams.

X Factor winner Sam Bailey was number two with her single Skyscraper and Mariah Carey was down at number 30!

2012

Getty Images James Arthur

Another X Factor star topped the singles charts at the end of 2012. This time, it was James Arthur with his song Impossible.

Fellow X Factor star Olly Murs came in at number four with Troublemaker and it's not great news for Mariah fans. She's down at number 55.

2011

Getty Images Military Wives and Gareth Malone

Charity single Wherever You Are by Military Wives and Gareth Malone took the number one spot at the close of 2011.

The 100-strong choir was put together by choirmaster Gareth Malone for the BBC Two series The Choir.

They beat Little Mix, who were number two with Cannonball.

(Mariah was at number 17 by the way)

2010

Getty Images

Another victory for an X Factor contestant as winner Matt Cardle hit number one with When We Collide.

Rihanna featuring Drake came in at second with their track What's My Name and Ellie Goulding also featured in the top 5 this year with Your Song.

And let's not forget Mariah Carey - she's still there, but only at number 31.