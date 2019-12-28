New Year Honours 2020: Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan awarded Queen's honours

Getty Images

England cricketers, including Ben Stokes, who won the BBC Sports Personality of the year, have been named in the Queen's New Year Honours list after their World Cup win.

Stokes has been awarded an OBE, while his World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan got the higher CBE award.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and batsman and England Test captain Joe Root become MBEs.

Eoin Morgan said: "Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true and the honours and awards that have come since that day at Lord's really mean a lot to everyone connected with the team."

What the different awards mean What's the difference between OBE, MBE and CBE?

A brief guide to the honours system

Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name

Knight or Dame

CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire

MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire

BEM - British Empire Medal

The youngest person on the list is 13-year-old Ibrahim Yousaf, who receives a British Empire Medal (BEM) for charity fundraising in Greater Manchester.

The honours list is made up of famous faces and members of the public who are recognised for their amazing achievements or service to the country.

They are given the special honours or medals by the Queen or other members of the Royal Family at a special ceremony called an investiture.

Who else has received awards?

Children's television presenter and Windrush campaigner Floella Benjamin has been made a Dame for her charity work, as well as singer Olivia Newton-John, the star of the movie Grease.

Famous singer Sir Elton John, who wrote the soundtrack to the Lion King, is also on the list.

Sir Elton, who was knighted in 1998, joins the 'elite companions of honour', a group which only has a maximum of 65 members. He's been given the award for services to music and charity.

Another famous musician, Queen drummer Roger Taylor has been made an OBE. This year the film Bohemian Rhapsody, which followed the story of his band and singer Freddie Mercury, set cinema box office records.

Getty Images Film director Steve McQueen, who won an Oscar for the movie 12 Years a Slave has been knighted for services to art and film.

While England footballer Jill Scott has been awarded an MBE for services to women's football.

Female sporting success is also celebrated with an OBE for world taekwondo champion Jade Jones, and MBEs for netballers Serena Guthrie and Joanne Harten, as well as Welsh footballer Loren Dykes.

Another familiar face, Gabby Logan, becomes an MBE for services to sports broadcasting and promoting women's sport.

Getty Images Television chefs Nadiya Hussain and Ainsley Harriott also receive MBEs

Twenty-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who played at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018 becomes an MBE.

Empics Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is one of the youngest people to be given an award

And after appearing on BBC Breakfast television during the 75th anniversary of D-Day, 94-year-old war veteran Harry Billinge has been is made an MBE for services to charity after raising more than £10,000 towards a national memorial for his fallen friends.