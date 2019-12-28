play
Rylan Clark-Neal wins Beard of the Year

TV Star Rylan Clark-Neal has won the Beard of the Year contest.

The Strictly It Takes Two, and Supermarket Sweep presenter beat some pretty big names to win the award.

He was up against the likes of Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp, Actor Idris Elba and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Jugen-Klopp-Jeremy-Corbyn-Idris-ElbaGetty Images
Also in the running this year were Jurgen Klopp, Jeremy Corbyn and Idris Elba

The award is voted for by the public and recognises famous people who are known for having beards.

Last year there were joint winners in Operation Ouch's Dr Xand Van Tulleken and cosmologist Peter Coles.

Competition organiser Keith Flett said: "Rylan is a very popular figure and his beard is a central part of that. His victory in the Beard of the Year poll underlines that beards are now mainstream in British life."

