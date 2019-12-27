Star Wars: Five facts about Carrie Fisher

Getty Images

The daughter of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has spoken about grief on the 3rd anniversary of her mother's death.

Carrie Fisher, who played Leia in the Star Wars films died on 27 December 2016.

Billie Lourd, Carrie's daughter, wrote on Instagram: "Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!)

"Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you.

"It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it."

She added: "Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone."

Carrie Fisher was an actress, writer and mental health campaigner.

You may have seen her in the latest Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker, but here's five things you might not know about the actress and her work.

She was a champion for mental health

Although for some people Carrie Fisher is most known for her role as Princess/General Leia, others remember her for the work she did raising awareness on mental health.

Carrie had bipolar disorder which is a condition that can affect a person's moods, causing a swing from one extreme to another.

She always spoke openly about her mental illness and used her fame to talk about and campaign for more understanding of mental health issues.

She said in one interview: "I am mentally ill. I can say that. I am not ashamed of that."

Her dog Gary has his own Instagram account

Carrie Fisher took her dog Gary everywhere with her

One of the ways Carrie Fisher managed her mental health was with the help of her French Bulldog, Gary.

Carrie adopted Gary in 2012 and he was registered as an Emotional Support Animal (ESA).

ESAs help with symptoms of anxiety, depression and other emotional-based mental illnesses.

Carrie would take Gary everywhere with her from the red carpet for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, to interviews on talk shows.

He gained a huge fan base and there are still posts on his Instagram account. Most recently he wished his followers a Merry Christmas.

It's the real Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker

Carrie Fisher appears as General Leia in The Rise of Skywalker

General Leia appears in the latest Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker which started filming in 2018, but she wasn't recreated using computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Director JJ Abrams kept her at the heart of the film by using footage of Carrie taken from unused shots from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

She's from a family of actors

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was an actress and her daughter Billie Lourd starred alongside her in the Star Wars films

Carrie was born into a family of actors. Her mother Debbie Reynolds was best known for starring in the much-loved musical film Singin' in the Rain.

Her daughter Billie Lourd appears as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy alongside her mother.

She fixed scripts

Carrie worked on scripts like the family classic Hook

As well as her acting and mental health work Carrie was a great writer and was asked by a number of top directors to help polish up film scripts.

As an unofficial 'script doctor', Carrie worked on the classic Peter Pan film, Hook, rewriting some of Tinkerbell's parts.

She also contributed to Sister Act and Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer.