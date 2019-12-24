Australia fires: What's the latest?

Getty Images

The hot weather conditions in Australia mean several states have been tackling severe bushfires.

The country has had record-breaking temperatures of over 40C, which is above the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK.

Firefighters are expected to work over Christmas to deal with the problems.

Forecasters have said the heat and the wind might drop slightly, which might mean the fires are easier to tackle for a few days, but authorities have still said that the threat of the bushfires is far from over.

Since September, close to 3,000 firefighters have been out every day in New South Wales, dealing with huge fires.

What's it like to live in a place that's so hot?

Martha, who's from Queensland, Australia, has described what it's like for her when there is very hot weather.

Getty Images

Lots of the firefighters who are helping to tackle the fires are volunteers.

A lot of people work for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service which calls itself "the world's largest volunteer firefighting organisation".

It has 70,000 members and they're all trained, and mostly unpaid.

One of the firefighters said: "We're doing it because it's a passion. It's a brotherhood."