It's official - chimps love to boogie!

Humans aren't the only ones who love a boogie, new research shows that chimps love it too!

As part of a study, scientists played music to a group of chimps and studied their behaviour.

Their reaction? The chimps clapped their hands, tapped their feet and swayed along to the songs.

The research was done by scientists at Kyoto University in Japan, they studied seven chimps across six days.

It's often thought that humans are the only ones who dance, but all of the chimps in the study took part in a boogie when they were played some music.

One of the researchers said: "Chimpanzees dance to some extent in the same way as humans".

The scientists say it could help us figure out why we like to dance - it could be deeply rooted in history, rather than something which we learn to do.

The study also found that males were the most likely to respond to the music, and danced for a bit longer than the females.