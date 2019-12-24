Venice floods: Damage thought to cost almost £1 billion

MIGUEL MEDINA

The Italian city of Venice was hit by another huge tide of water.

It's caused even more flooding and the water is affecting local people's homes and businesses.

Tourists who were due to visit the city have had to cancel, because their hotels have been flooded.

It's costing the city a lot of money, and it's thought that the mayor said it'll cost almost one billion pounds to repair the damage.

Venice started flooding in November, when another huge tide of water hit.

Three of the worst 10 floods since records began in Venice, nearly a hundred years ago, happened in a week.

The city is made up of more than 100 islands inside a lagoon off the north-east coast of Italy, and the first tide of water left of the city underwater.

This year's flooding has caused a lot of concern.

It's the first time in the city's history that waters have been recorded at the peak of 1.40 meters, or 4.5 feet, five times in one single year.

Lots of people want to combat climate change in the city, in the hope that the flooding will reduce.