Queen's Christmas message: Five things you didn't know

Every year on Christmas Day millions of people make time to watch the Queen's Christmas message, where she talks about current issues as well as what Christmas means to her.
But when did it start, and who helps it happen? Here are some things you might not have known about the Queen's Christmas message!
It was delivered by The Queen's grandfather, King George V.
There were no television to watch it on, so the message was broadcast on the radio by the BBC.
The first televised message was in 1957, delivered by Queen Elizabeth II.
Most people call the speech The Queen's Christmas Message of The Queen's Christmas Speech.
But it's formal name is actually 'Her Majesty's Most Gracious Speech'.
To celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year, the Queen's Christmas message was recorded in 3D.
At the time a spokesperson at Buckingham Palace said: "We wanted to do something a bit different and special in this Jubilee year, so doing it for the first time in 3D seemed a good thing, technology wise, to do.
The first message was 251 word long, but Queen Elizabeth II averages 656 words.
She writes the message herself, and sits with advisors to discuss her ideas.
Most notably, Sir David Attenborough!
Between 1986 and 1991, Attenborough produced the Queen's Christmas address.
