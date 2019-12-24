Queen's Christmas message: Five things you didn't know

Every year on Christmas Day millions of people make time to watch the Queen's Christmas message, where she talks about current issues as well as what Christmas means to her.

But when did it start, and who helps it happen? Here are some things you might not have known about the Queen's Christmas message!

1) The first one was in 1932

PA The first Queen's Christmas message on television was in 1957

It was delivered by The Queen's grandfather, King George V.

There were no television to watch it on, so the message was broadcast on the radio by the BBC.

The first televised message was in 1957, delivered by Queen Elizabeth II.

2) What's it really called?

The Queen gets ready to read her Christmas message in 1988

Most people call the speech The Queen's Christmas Message of The Queen's Christmas Speech.

But it's formal name is actually 'Her Majesty's Most Gracious Speech'.

3) It's been broadcast in 3D!

JOHN STILLWELL The Queen wore special glasses to record her 3D message in 2012

To celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year, the Queen's Christmas message was recorded in 3D.

At the time a spokesperson at Buckingham Palace said: "We wanted to do something a bit different and special in this Jubilee year, so doing it for the first time in 3D seemed a good thing, technology wise, to do.

4) How long is it?

The Queen looks through a Christmas album with Prince Andrew and prince Edwards for her Christmas message, in 1971

The first message was 251 word long, but Queen Elizabeth II averages 656 words.

She writes the message herself, and sits with advisors to discuss her ideas.

5) It's had some famous producers

Getty Images Sir David Attenborough was a producer at the BBC before becoming a presenter

Most notably, Sir David Attenborough!

Between 1986 and 1991, Attenborough produced the Queen's Christmas address.