Ariana Grande drops first live album called 'K Bye For Now (Swt Live)

Last updated at 13:04
Ariana Grande live album cover

Ariana Grande has posted a message to fans on social media, to tell them that she has dropped her first live album.

The '7 rings' singer said: "A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier, Love u."

The album, called 'K Bye For Now (Swt Live)', was released just after Grande finished her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande tweeted a message to fans

The lengthy 32 track album mostly focuses on songs from her last two albums 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next' with a few added extras dropped in.

Ariana GrandeGetty Images

The singer has been teasing the project for a while but did not give details on when it would be released.

The almost nine months long Sweetener World Tour started in March 2019, it was so popular that Grande had to add extra dates to extend it.

1
