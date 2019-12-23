New hand cranked washing machines could help refugees

The washing machine project/ University of Bath

Hand washing clothes can be a really hard task but it's even harder in a place with little water or electricity - somewhere like a refugee camp.

Fifty new low-cost hand cranked washing machines will be trialled at a refugee camp in Iraq in the Middle East this week.

The machines were designed by student Nav Sawhney from the University of Bath, and it's hoped that they will help families living in the camps who struggle to wash their clothes.

Nav named his Divya washing machines after a woman in southern India who told him how hard it was for her and others to get their clothes clean.

In many camps there isn't a good supply of electricity and water, but Nav's machines only use 10 litres of water per cycle, as opposed to the 30 litres used by the average washing machine.

The power cranked handle means that people using Nav's machines don't have to depend on electricity either.

The 50 machines will be installed with the help of the charity Oxfam.

Nav said: "What drives us forward is a common goal to make the world a better place with the skills we have. The exciting thing is that we're only just getting started."

It's hoped that the machines will help free up time for women, and young girls in particular, to pursue education.