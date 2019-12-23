Spurs will 'take action' after alleged racism at the Tottenham v Chelsea match

Getty Images Spur's Dele Alli and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC

Tottenham Hotspur say they will "take the strongest possible action" and conduct "a thorough investigation" into alleged racism during the Tottenham v Chelsea match.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play during the second half after Chelsea's defender Antonio Rudiger complained of hearing racist abuse.

Several announcements were made to the football crowd at the match telling them that "racist behaviour is interfering with the game".

Spurs said in a statement: "Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

Incidents of racist abuse in English football rose last season, according to a report by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out. But we've been told that official reports don't show the full scale of the problem.

Professional players are being subjected to racist chants, verbal abuse and trolling on social media simply because of the colour of their skin.

It's not just an issue that is affecting players at the professional level of the games, there are issues at grassroots level too.

Balraj has been telling Newsround his story of racist abuse and how he's been tackling it.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) - the union that looks after footballers- has called for a government inquiry into racism in football after the Chelsea v Tottenham match.

The PFA said: "It has become clear that football players are on the receiving end of the blatant racism that is currently rife in the UK, but they are not alone.

"The PFA stands beside every player who faces discrimination. We will continue to fight on their behalf to combat this issue for good."