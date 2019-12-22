Floods: Homes and roads flooded after heavy rain

Eddie Mitchell Alfriston, East Sussex, suffered flooding after further heavy rainfall

Homes have been flooded and villages left under water after parts of England were hit by heavy rain.

There are over 70 flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - for the South, the Midlands, the East and Yorkshire.

The River Medway in Kent burst its banks and people had to be evacuated from a caravan park which was flooded.

The Medway river has also flooded towns and villages including Maidstone, Yalding and Teston.

In Alfriston, East Sussex some cars were swept away by the flood water.