Australia has had record-breaking temperatures of over 40C, which is above the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK.

Martha, who's from Queensland, Australia, has described what it's like for her when there is very hot weather.

While for many Australians the heat means trying to keep cool with air conditioning and keeping in the shade, the weather has had a more serious impact in some parts of the country.

Some states have been tackling severe bushfires which have been made worse by the heat and strong winds.