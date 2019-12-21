Billie Eilish Carpool Karaoke: Five things we learnt from the show

Getty Images

Singer Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars of 2019!

The pop singer has had UK three top ten hits this year, knocked Old Town Road off the top of the US charts became the youngest female artist in UK chart history to score a Number One album, at the age of 17, and won the New Artist of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Now she's appeared on the famous Carpool Karaoke feature with James Corden from the Peter Rabbit film and from Cats.

So what did we learn about her?

1. She still lives at home

Billie lives at in her family house in Los Angeles, California, USA.

She says that being with her family at home AND when she goes on tour means that she is petty 'grounded'.

She thinks leading a fairly ordinary family life lets her have perspective on her success so she doesn't get carried away!

2 She has a BIG pet spider

During the show Billie shows off her massive pet tarantula spider to the host James Corden. He gets pretty freaked out!

But despite James not being at all sure, Billie says she thinks her spider is cute and she loved its blue tinge.

3 She wrote and recorded her songs in her brother's bedroom

Billie writes her songs with her brother Finneas.

When James and Billie visit her house they and her mum go into her brother's room where, she tells explains all about how they worked out all the songs from her album - even the order - and wrote them on a white board hanging on his door!

That just goes to show that practising your singing and moves in front of your mirror can pay off!

4 She didn't have to go to bed if she was making music!

What a great rule, don't you think?

The deal Billie and Finneas made with their parents was that if they were working on songs or even practising their instruments then the bedtime rule didn't apply!

She must've got pretty tired sometimes but no wonder she got so good at music - practice makes perfect!

5 She started out by playing the ukulele

Billie's first proper instrument was the ukulele which she started playing at age six.

She thinks it's a great instrument to learn to play.

The first song she learned to play was I Will by the Beatles.

She says she made her first try at writing a song when she was six and wrote what she calls her first "proper song" on the four-string tiny guitar when she was seven with her friend.