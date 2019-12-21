Premier League: Arsenal and Everton have new managers in Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti

Getty Images Mikel Arteta has joined Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti has joined Chelsea

Two big Premier League clubs have got new managers in time for Christmas which is a nice present for their fans!

London club, Arsenal, and Merseyside team, Everton, have both appointed new coaches - but they are both very different.

Carlo Ancelotti is a proven champion who has coached the biggest teams in the world and Mikel Arteta is starting his first manager's job.

Here's what you need to know about them.

Carlo Ancelotti - Everton

Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo training with Carlo Ancelotti

A famous player and manager, Italian Carlo Ancelotti is one of the world's top coaches.

As a player he worked for Italian clubs Parma, Roma and most famously AC Milan - where he won the European Cup twice.

As a manager he's been in charge of the biggest clubs in Europe: Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

In the 2009/2010 season, when he was in charge of Chelsea, he won the 'Double' - the Premier League and the FA Cup - in the same season.

Fun Fact: Ancelotti is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League three times (twice with Milan and once with Real Madrid), and also one of seven people to have won the European Cup/Champions League as both a player and a manager.

Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Getty Images Mikel Arteta training with Raheem Sterling

Like so many great players, Spaniard Mikel Arteta started in football by joining the Barcelona training academy at age 15.

But he never actually played for the club and made his name at Paris St Germain, Rangers Real Sociedad, Everton and Arsenal where he was made captain.

When he retired in 2016 he became the assistant coach at Manchester City were he worked closely with Pep Guardiola.

Fun fact: Arteta is is fluent in Spanish, Basque, Catalan and English and also speaks some French, Italian and Portuguese!