Christmas number one is LadBaby 'I Love Sausage Rolls'

Last updated at 08:31
LadBaby-Mark-and-Roxanne-Hoyle.OfficialCharts.com
LadBaby (Mark and Roxanne Hoyle) with their Official Christmas Number 1 Award for I Love Sausage Rolls

LadBaby is officially on a (sausage) roll after being crowned the UK's Official Christmas Number 1 for a second year in a row.

The charity song 'I Love Sausage Rolls' has beaten Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa to the top spot.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, has joined the Beatles and the Spice Girls as the only artists who have had two chart-topping singles at Christmas, two years in a row.

The track, I Love Sausage Rolls, is a cover of a 1981 rock song called I love Rock 'n' Roll by Joan Jett.

The song has been bought 93,000 times, that's 18,000 times more than LadBaby's number one last year 'We Built This City' (with sausage rolls).

Money from the single is being given to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Kids react to Christmas numbers ones from the past

