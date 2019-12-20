Daisy Ridley: Star Wars same-sex kiss was 'awesome'

Daisy Ridley, says a kiss between two women in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was an awesome moment for her gay friends.

Ridley who plays Rey in the movies says co-star John Boyega also had friends who were excited to see the LGBT community reflected in the film.

Slight spoiler warning, the kiss comes during a moment of celebration in the film, between two female members of the resistance.

However there has been some criticism that it is between minor characters who are not heavily featured in the film.