play
Watch Newsround

Daisy Ridley: Star Wars same-sex kiss was 'awesome'

Daisy Ridley, says a kiss between two women in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was an awesome moment for her gay friends.

Ridley who plays Rey in the movies says co-star John Boyega also had friends who were excited to see the LGBT community reflected in the film.

Slight spoiler warning, the kiss comes during a moment of celebration in the film, between two female members of the resistance.

However there has been some criticism that it is between minor characters who are not heavily featured in the film.

Watch more videos

Video

Daisy Ridley: Star Wars same-sex kiss was 'awesome'

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

Strange News

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Video

It's Monday - so here's your Happy News!

Video

Meet the fatberg fighters!

Video

How mass tree planting is helping the environment

Video

Meet the girl fighting plastic in Bali

Video

How Parliament actually works

Top Stories

Star-Wars-premiere.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - good or bad?

comments
Daisy-Ridley.

Daisy Ridley: Star Wars same-sex kiss was 'awesome'

comments
uk-and-eu-flag

MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

comments
Newsround Home