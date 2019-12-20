Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: Daisy Ridley on same-sex kiss

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Daisy Ridley: Star Wars same-sex kiss was 'awesome'

Daisy Ridley, says a kiss between two women in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was an awesome moment for her gay friends.

Ridley who plays Rey in the movies says co-star John Boyega also had friends who were excited to see the LGBT community reflected in the film.

"To see an initial reaction for someone who hasn't been represented properly, seeing how that really made people feel, was awesome!"

Lucasfilm/Disney

Slight spoiler warning, the kiss comes during a moment of celebration in the film, between two female members of the resistance.

However there has been some criticism as the moment is very short and features two minor characters who are not heavily featured in the film.

"A blink-and-you-miss-it LGBT kiss in the background isn't any kind of representation worth applauding," said one fan on Twitter.