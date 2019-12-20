To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Miss America 2020: Cool science experiment helps her win!

This year's Miss America won the competition after a pretty cool performance!

In these kinds of competitions, there's usually a talent section where competitors try and impress the judges with dancing, singing or some kind of performance.

But in the most recent Miss America contest, things were a bit different.

Camille Schrier, who ended up winning the Miss America crown, performed a science experiment!

Getty Images

Camille is 24, and she's a biochemist who has two science degrees and is currently studying for another one!

Her experiment was the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide and created brightly coloured foam live on stage.

She beat 50 other women to get the crown and she told judges: "Miss America is someone who needs to educate."