RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2019: The winners

The winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer competition have been announced. It was open to people up to the age of 18 to submit photos they'd taken of animals on their cameras or mobile phones, and was judged by a panel including TV presenter Chris Packham. Here are some of the amazing entries.
This awesome photo of a bird of prey in flight is the winner of the Under 12 category. The photographer Oliver says the red kite dipped down to grab a fish which had been dropped by an Osprey. It was then chased by a buzzard. "It was really exciting to see three amazing birds," he says.
Oliver Butcher/RSPCA
The overall winner was 'Tinker's Gaze,' by 16-year-old Grace Jones. She snapped her cat Tinker while she was staring out of her bedroom window and watching the birds outside. Graces says: "I just loved how the natural sunlight illuminated her green eyes and filtered delicately through her fur, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to snap a photo." What a purr-fect pic!
Graces Jones/ RSPCA
This is the winner of the 12-15 Years category. Photographer Daniel Zhang says: "Although the toad appears to be jumping into the hamerkop's mouth, in reality the bird was throwing its prey into the air to kill it." Eek!
Tony Zhang/ RSPCA
This photo is the winner of the Under 12 mobile phone and devices category. Photographer Autumn says: "I was lucky enough to capture this image of my cat Tizer gazing at her reflection in the window. I am curious as to whether she sees the same beauty in herself as I see in her."
Autum Reading/RSPCA
This is the winner of the Human Impact on Animals category. Photographer Marianne took it during a family canal boat holiday. She says: "Cows produce methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, and this cow is perfectly situated in front of the cooling towers of a power plant." What a moo-ving reason to take this photo!
Marianne Smith/ RSPCA
This winner of the 16-18 Years category is a family of grebes, a type of aquatic bird. The photographer Thomas took the photo at his local pond during sunrise.
Thomas Meynell/ RSPCA
Can you see this toad? Photographer and winner of the 16-18 Years mobile category, Freya, says: "I managed to spot this very well camouflaged toad against a dense forest floor." What a toad-ally cool pic.
Freya Carnell/ RSPCA
This winner of the 12-15 Years Mobile phone and devices category is a photo of a horse called Albie. The photographer, Katie, says Albie is "27 and enjoying retirement with his three equine friends". She adds: "He still loves a cuddle and an apple or two."