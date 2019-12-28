Own It app: Top four reasons to download the app onto your new phone

Christmas is for spending time with your family and friends - but let's be honest, it's also for getting presents!

Did you know that mobile phones are one of the top 10 presents on people's lists this Christmas?

So say the Royal Mail, and they should know, they've been managing letters to Santa for the last 56 years!

Did you get a phone this year? Well, luckily for you, we've got the four top ways you can live your best life online, using the brand-new Own It app.

1. Super-charge your messages with a new keyboard

When you get your first phone, you're probably going to be using it to chat with your friends … a lot.

With the Own It app installed on your phone, your new keyboard will let you send emojis and gifs quickly and easily; great for the times when you just want to send something fun, when you're in a hurry or even when you can't find the words to say how you feel.

Check out the Own It keyboard!

2. The keyboard can look out for you when you're typing messages to your mates

If you're new to messaging, sometimes it's hard to know when you should and shouldn't say something.

But don't worry, the face in the keyboard is here to help. It'll give you a little nudge to double-check what you want to say.

How to get the Own It app Ways to get the Own It app on your phone

3. Track how you feel

You can use the app to write little notes about how you're feeling - it's a great way to keep track of your emotions, whether you're happy or sad, cheery or angry.

And remember: what you write stays on your phone and is just for you!

The Own It app will help you keep track of how you've been getting on!

4. There's lots of other great stuff to enjoy in the app

The Own It app has loads of great videos, articles, quizzes and more, aimed at helping your wellbeing.

It has everything to help you lead your best life online, be positive and has lots of advice on how to be a great mate too!

You can find out how to get the Own It app here.