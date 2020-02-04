Dhol drumming is a very special instrument traditionally played by communities of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage. It's also normally only played by boys - but here's a group of girls trying to change that.

Eternal Taal is the longest performing, all-female dhol group who are known for their spectacular drumming performances at festivals and events.

They've been talking to us about why it's so important to be an all-female group in the UK South Asian music industry and how they aim to influence the next generation of dhol players.