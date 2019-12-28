Which celebs have their birthdays at Christmas?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. We spoke to some Newsround viewers who have their birthdays during the Christmas period

celebrating Christmas a great time to hang out with family and friends, eat lots of yummy food and you might even be lucky enough to get your hands on a few presents too.

For some people, there's also another reason to celebrate - here are some celebrities who have their birthdays at Christmas time!

Jade Thirlwall, Little Mix

Jade Thirlwall from the band Little Mix will be celebrating her birthday on 26th December. The pop star's birthday falls on Boxing Day, when many people will be hitting the shops in search of some good bargains in the sales.

Instagram/@jadethirlwall

She held a big party for birthday last year and where she dressed up as singer Diana Ross.

She posted a number of pictures from her birthday bash on her Instagram, and wrote the following caption under one of them: "For my birthday party I finally got to be my favourite ICON ✨ the first artist I fell in love with as a child and the reason I wanted to sing and be a performer. I truly adore her with all my heart. My ultimate IDOL...the one and only @dianaross ♥️"

Louis Tomlinson, singer-songwriter

Getty Images

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was born on Christmas Eve. The singer, who's had a very successful solo career since the band split up in 2015, has a birthday which falls on one of the most magical days of the year!

Stephanie Meyer, author of Twilight series

Getty Images

Stephanie Meyer is the creator of the hugely popular Twilight book series, a saga made up of four vampire-themed novels. The author's birthday also falls on Christmas Eve!

John Legend, singer-songwriter

Getty Images

John Legend is another celebrity with a festive birthday! The singer, who released his very first Christmas album last year, was born on 28 December.

LeBron James, basketball player

Getty Images

Professional basketball player LeBron James was born on New Year's Eve. The sports star, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was treated to a surprise party when he turned 34 last year.

Do you have a birthday during the Christmas period? Let us know in the comments!