What were YOUR best and worst moments of 2019?

The year is drawing to a close and we're just about to enter a brand new decade!

Can you believe that we're getting ready to say goodbye to another year???

Lots of key moments have happened in 2019. 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg became a key figure in the fight against climate change, the Conservative party won general election, and Frozen 2 finally came out six years after the release of the first movie!

We spoke to some Newsround viewers to find out what their best and worst bits from 2019 were.

Getting a new puppy, being with friends in the final year of primary school and rescuing a cat from a car park were all mentioned as top moments.

But there were some not so good bits too including family members moving away, hearing about the impact climate change has on people's lives and worrying about having a haunted house!

