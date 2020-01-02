play
The Greatest Dancer Series 2: What can we look forward to?

The Greatest Dancer is back on our screens this January.

Cheryl Cole, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison return as dance captains, joined by Todrick Hall.

Todrick is a choreographer, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter and director, who has choreographed videos for superstars like Beyoncé.

We also spoke to, presenters, Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and receptionist Curtis Pritchard to find out what they are looking forward to in the new series.

Check this out.

