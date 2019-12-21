What's been your best moments of 2019?

Christmas is just around the corner and the end of the year is almost upon us!

Lots of great things have happened in 2019 and although we'll soon be waving goodbye to another year, many of us will have lots of lovely memories to look back on.

We spoke to some Newsround viewers about their favourites bits from 2019.

Getting a new puppy, being with friends in the final year of primary school and rescuing a cat from a car park were all mentioned as top moments.

What was your best bit of 2019?