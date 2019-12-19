Which Strictly stars have had babies?

Take a look at these Strictly stars who've recently had babies in this cute gallery.
Former Strictly contestant Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev (who used to be a professional on the show) became parents for the first time this week. Here they are with their daughter Mave.
@RachelRileyInstagram
How cute is this picture? This is former Strictly professional Gorka Marquez with Gemma Atkinson who was also on the show. The couple danced together and ended up dating. Their daughter Mia was born on 4 July this year!
@glouiseatkinson
Former Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff had a baby with her dance partner Ben Cohen. They met on the show back in 2013 and had their daughter in 2016. Mega cute picture!
@kristinarihanoff
Srictly Come Dancing former star Aliona Vilani swapped her Glitterball trophies for an even bigger prize, her first baby. She and her husband Vincent Kavanagh had a baby girl back in 2017.