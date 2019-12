PA Media Stormy filming his Christmas Day reading

Stormzy will be on TV this Christmas but he won't be rapping - instead he's taking part in a special Bible reading to celebrate the day.

Stormzy will give a reading from St Luke's Gospel and it will be shown late at night on BBC One.

He'll tell the story of the first Christmas when angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the news of the birth of Jesus.

It will be followed by a carol, sung by a boys' choir from south London.