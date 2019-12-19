play
Rich list: Which young YouTubers are in the money?

Last updated at 17:10

YouTube stars are a massive hit

From toy reviews to gaming demonstrations, it seems the world is always watching!

The Forbes rich list has been posted showing us how much some of the top earning YouTube stars are being paid.

The top spot and the RICHEST YouTuber is.... Ryan ToysReview
youtube-rich-list

At just eight years old Ryan is top of the rich list of YouTubers having earned 22 million dollars which is £16,821,200.00.

Ryan Kaji has made his millions reviewing toys online. He has 18 million followers and has a partnership with a major toy company in America.

It's the second year he has topped the list.

DanTDM:
youtube-rich-list
DanTDM got a role in a Disney film!

DanTDM, makes YouTube videos streaming himself playing video games.

He earns a huge... 18.5 million dollars that's £14,235,102.50.

He doesn't just earn money through YouTube though!

In 2018 he played 'eBoy' in Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Anastasia Radzinskaya

Anastasia Radzinskaya is a 5-year-old from Russia who earns 18 million dollars a year making videos with her dad.

That's £13,829,760.00!

Her videos are watched in seven different languages.

She and her dad share bits of their life with her 42.4 million YouTube subscribers.

