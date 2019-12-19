Harry Potter: Major cast members magical meet up!

Wands at the ready the class of Hogwarts got together for a Christmas reunion.

It's been 9 years since Harry Potter fans said goodbye to their favourite characters on that famous train platform.

But last night Emma Watson (Hermione) had fans falling off their broom sticks with joy with just a simple snap.

That's right, five of our favourite Hogwarts actors were all together last night!

Instagram/Emma Watson Here we have Malfoy, Hermione, Luna, Ginny and Neville all together!

This one snap put on social media, sent fans crazy.

Lots of people noticed that Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter - and Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley- weren't there.

Maybe their owls didn't deliver the invitation in time!

One fan took to social media and said "This is incredible. Almost the complete set - talking about more films I hope!"