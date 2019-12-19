play
Harry Potter: Major cast members magical meet up!

Last updated at 12:00
Wands at the ready the class of Hogwarts got together for a Christmas reunion.

It's been 9 years since Harry Potter fans said goodbye to their favourite characters on that famous train platform.

But last night Emma Watson (Hermione) had fans falling off their broom sticks with joy with just a simple snap.

That's right, five of our favourite Hogwarts actors were all together last night!

harry-potter-christmas-reunionInstagram/Emma Watson
Here we have Malfoy, Hermione, Luna, Ginny and Neville all together!

This one snap put on social media, sent fans crazy.

Lots of people noticed that Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter - and Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley- weren't there.

Maybe their owls didn't deliver the invitation in time!

One fan took to social media and said "This is incredible. Almost the complete set - talking about more films I hope!"

harry-potter-christmas-reunionGetty Images
The man himself wasn't at the reunion, but it looks like the others had lots of fun!

