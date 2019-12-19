A sloping toilet and unusual toilets around the world

StandardToilet The sloping toilet is not yet available to buy - but a patent application has been filed by its designers

A toilet which is designed to slope downwards slightly, making it uncomfortable to sit on for more than a few minutes, has been panned on social media.

The toilet design has an upper surface that slopes downwards at a 13-degree angle.

The concept is intended to have medical benefits, according to its designer, Mahabir Gill.

It's not the only time a toilet design has raised eyebrows, here are five other unusual loos.

Loo for two

One of the least expected images to emerge from the Winter Olympics in Sochi in February 2014 was a double loo.

A photo of two toilets side-by-side in a cubicle confused people online.

BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg who took the snap told Newsround at the time: "There's only one toilet roll holder on the wall - you'd expect two if they were planning to create two separate booths.

The golden throne

Reuters

This fully functioning toilet made of 18-carat gold was plumbed into Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

The downside to having a toilet worth £1 million? Just a few days after it was put in it was stolen.

The loo was part of an art exhibition on display at the stately home.

The fish-friendly flush

Alamy

Toilets have a bad association for goldfish, but one company tried to change that when they invented the Fish 'n' Flush toilet.

Although it looks like the fish are in the cistern they are actually in a separate tank divided by a special plastic.

A loo with a view

AFP

This toilet at the shard is around 300 metres above London on the 68th floor of the £2 billion development.

So not one to go to if you're scared of heights!

The flush of the future

Sketch

These egg-shaped pods are actually toilet cubicles in a restaurant in London.

The futuristic design is borrowed from flotation tanks.

Eerie music and futuristic sounds apparently play inside the pods, which also feature colour-changing LED lighting.