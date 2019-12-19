play
Newsround speaks to the cast of the new Star Wars movie

The European premiere for the latest film in the sci-fi film franchise - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - has taken place in London.

Hundreds of fans turned up, with some wearing costumes like they did for the world premiere in the United States.

Newsround went along to the blue carpet event and spoke to some of the cast, including Naomi Ackie who plays Jannah and Anthony Daniels who's C3P0, as well as director JJ Abrams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concludes the Star Wars saga started by George Lucas more than 40 years ago.

There has been a mixed reaction on social media from those who have seen the film, from calling it a "terrific finale" to "disappointing".

Newsround Home