Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - What do people think?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released in UK cinemas following its European premiere in London on 18 December.

The film concludes the Star Wars saga started by George Lucas more than 40 years ago.

The trio of characters - Rey, Finn and Poe - are reunited on-screen in it, after splitting up in 2017's The Last Jedi.

Other plot details for the film were kept secret, but it didn't stop people guessing what happens.

Newsround went along to the premiere in London, which followed the world premiere in the United States, and spoke to some of the cast as well as director JJ Abrams on the blue carpet.

What has been the reaction to the film?

Getty Images The Star Wars crew (L to R): Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels and Oscar Isaac

It has been a largely positive reaction from those who have seen the film.

One fan said: "I am absolutely blown away! I've never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn't imagine it could. "

But one entertainment reporter said while there were "good" elements in the film, he said there is "more that is disappointing".

