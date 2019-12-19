Christmas: What is the Queen's Christmas message?

Getty Images

It won't just be family and friends wishing you a Merry Christmas on 25 December, the Queen will be too.

Every Christmas Day the Queen gives a special Christmas message on TV.

It's a tradition that was started in 1932 by the her grandfather, King George V. Back then the message was broadcast over the radio by the BBC.

In 1952 the Queen did her first ever speech and then in 1957 it was on TV for the first time.

Getty Images

She's done it every year except in 1969 but continued the year after as it had become a tradition that people wanted to continue.

But she won't be busy giving the speech on the festive day itself - as since 1960 it's been recorded in advance.

In her message the Queen talks about current issues as well as what Christmas means to her and to many of her listeners.