play
Watch Newsround

Christmas: What is the Queen's Christmas message?

Last updated at 10:56
The Queen giving her Christmas message in 2018Getty Images

It won't just be family and friends wishing you a Merry Christmas on 25 December, the Queen will be too.

Every Christmas Day the Queen gives a special Christmas message on TV.

It's a tradition that was started in 1932 by the her grandfather, King George V. Back then the message was broadcast over the radio by the BBC.

In 1952 the Queen did her first ever speech and then in 1957 it was on TV for the first time.

The Queen giving her first TV Christmas message in 1957.Getty Images

She's done it every year except in 1969 but continued the year after as it had become a tradition that people wanted to continue.

But she won't be busy giving the speech on the festive day itself - as since 1960 it's been recorded in advance.

In her message the Queen talks about current issues as well as what Christmas means to her and to many of her listeners.

More like this

queen-giving-speech.

What is the Queen's Speech?

queen-elizabeth.

The Queen's wardrobe is going fur-free

mary berry duchess of cambridge,

Will there be a royal Bake Off?

duchess Catherine with an xmas tree

Royal Family: How does the Queen celebrate Christmas?

Top Stories

queen-giving-speech.

What is the Queen's Speech?

donald-trump.

US President Donald Trump has been impeached

comments
7
US Capitol building in Washington DC

What is impeachment?

Newsround Home