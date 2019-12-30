WOW moments from 2010-2020!

As we enter 2020, let's take a look at what has happened in the last 10 years.
There've been inventions, laws, referendums and even dancing dogs winning talent contests.
We wanted to take a little look at just a few of the most wow moments.
So let's begin!
Same-sex marriage was legalised in lots of countries over the world in the last ten years.
Up until this decade, marriage between people in same sex relationships was not recognised.
The UK passed a law in 2014 to say same-sex marriage was now legal.
In 2015 similar laws were passed in the USA and Northern Ireland!
Now 28 countries around the world recognise same-sex marriages.
On April 29 2011... 23 million people tuned in to watch Prince William get married.
Prince William will be the King of England one day as he is second in line to the throne.
Since they've been married they have had three children.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Yes, more than 7 years ago The Olympics came to London.
A brand new stadium was built and people from all over the world flocked to London for the games.
Although, the USA won the 2012 Olympics the UK came a respectful 3rd.
But it's one day in particular that has made this list of WOW! Moments.
Yes, 'Super Saturday' the name given to the day Britain won three gold medals in just 44 minutes.
Jessica Ennis-Hill,Mo Farrah and Greg Rutherford all won gold in their sports, making British history.
In September 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning British monarch.
Her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria had previously held the British title, after ruling for 63 years.
But as of 2015, she was knocked off her top spot on the throne by Queen Elizabeth II who had been Queen for 64 years.
In 2020 The Queen will have reigned for 68 years!
Yes, of course Brexit made it into the moments of the decade!
It was a really huge moment for Britain and has been just as huge ever since.
In 2015 a referendum was held to see if the UK wanted to stay in the European Union.
A vote said that 51.9% of the UK wanted to leave the EU, but it hasn't been simple.
There have been lots of talks about how and when the UK will leave the EU but so far it hasn't happened.
Since 2015, we've had two Prime Ministers step down AND we have had two general elections.
Two doesn't sound many but we only usually have an election every five years in the UK.
In 2019, the UK had its second election in four years and the UK voted for The Conservative party led by Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson has promised to "Get Brexit done!" by January 31 2020.
Your Comments
Join the conversation