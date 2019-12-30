WOW moments from 2010-2020!

Getty Images What's happened in 10 years?

As we enter 2020, let's take a look at what has happened in the last 10 years.

There've been inventions, laws, referendums and even dancing dogs winning talent contests.

We wanted to take a little look at just a few of the most wow moments.

So let's begin!

Same-sex Marriage Legalised

Getty Images In 2014 same-sex marriage became legal in the UK

Same-sex marriage was legalised in lots of countries over the world in the last ten years.

Up until this decade, marriage between people in same sex relationships was not recognised.

The UK passed a law in 2014 to say same-sex marriage was now legal.

Fun Fact! The Same Sex Couples Act 2013 - is the name of the law that made same-sex marriage legal in the UK.

In 2015 similar laws were passed in the USA and Northern Ireland!

Now 28 countries around the world recognise same-sex marriages.

The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton Duchess of Cambridge

Getty Images They will have been married 11 years in 2020!

On April 29 2011... 23 million people tuned in to watch Prince William get married.

Prince William will be the King of England one day as he is second in line to the throne.

Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children and The Duchess of Cornwall

Since they've been married they have had three children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Quick fact: there was 2 more royal weddings this decade! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 Princess Eugenie also got married in 2018

The London 2012 Olympics

Getty Images Mo Farrah with his two Gold medals from London 2012!

Yes, more than 7 years ago The Olympics came to London.

A brand new stadium was built and people from all over the world flocked to London for the games.

Although, the USA won the 2012 Olympics the UK came a respectful 3rd.

But it's one day in particular that has made this list of WOW! Moments.

Getty Images Jessica Ennis-Hill was one of the 'Golden Trio' and won Gold in the heptathlon with a new British record!

Yes, 'Super Saturday' the name given to the day Britain won three gold medals in just 44 minutes.

Jessica Ennis-Hill,Mo Farrah and Greg Rutherford all won gold in their sports, making British history.

Fun fact! 2012 was also the Queens Diamond Jubilee - that means the Queen celebrated 60 years of ruling!

Queen Elizabeth II became Britain's longest reigning monarch

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II has sat on the British throne longer than any other British King or Queen

In September 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning British monarch.

Her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria had previously held the British title, after ruling for 63 years.

Getty Images Did you know? The Queen used ration coupons for her wedding dress as she got married in 1947 which was just two years after WW2 and Britain was still recovering from the war.

But as of 2015, she was knocked off her top spot on the throne by Queen Elizabeth II who had been Queen for 64 years.

In 2020 The Queen will have reigned for 68 years!

Brexit.

Peter Dazeley

Yes, of course Brexit made it into the moments of the decade!

It was a really huge moment for Britain and has been just as huge ever since.

In 2015 a referendum was held to see if the UK wanted to stay in the European Union.

Getty Images The UK voted to leave the EU in 2015!

A vote said that 51.9% of the UK wanted to leave the EU, but it hasn't been simple.

There have been lots of talks about how and when the UK will leave the EU but so far it hasn't happened.

Since 2015, we've had two Prime Ministers step down AND we have had two general elections.

Two doesn't sound many but we only usually have an election every five years in the UK.

Getty Images David Cameron was the one who called the referendum on the EU but he wanted the UK to stay in it, so when the UK voted to leave he stepped down.

In 2019, the UK had its second election in four years and the UK voted for The Conservative party led by Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson has promised to "Get Brexit done!" by January 31 2020.